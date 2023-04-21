 Godhra train carnage case: SC grants bail to 8 convicts, refuses relief to 4 others
e-Paper Get App
HomeLegalGodhra train carnage case: SC grants bail to 8 convicts, refuses relief to 4 others

Godhra train carnage case: SC grants bail to 8 convicts, refuses relief to 4 others

A special court in Gujarat on Thursday acquitted all the 67 accused, including former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Maya Kodnani, in the 2002 Naroda Gam riots case in which 11 people were killed.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 01:41 PM IST
article-image
Supreme Court | PTI

The Supreme Court has granted bail to eight convicts in the Godhra train carnage case, having regard to their period of imprisonment undergone and their role in the crime.

The top court, however, refused to consider the bail applications of four other convicts in view of their role.

Gujarat court acquits all 67 accused, including ex-BJP minister Kodnani, in 2002 Naroda Gam riots case

A special court in Gujarat on Thursday acquitted all the 67 accused, including former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Maya Kodnani, in the 2002 Naroda Gam riots case in which 11 people were killed.

The Ahmedabad-based court of S K Baxi, special judge for SIT cases, acquitted all the accused in one of the major post-Godhra riots cases which was probed by a Supreme-Court appointed Special Investigation Team.

Those acquitted include Kodnani, former VHP leader Jaydeep Patel and ex-Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi.

There were a total of 86 accused in the case, of which 18 died during pendency of the trial, while one was discharged earlier by the court.

(With PTI Inputs)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Godhra train carnage case: SC grants bail to 8 convicts, refuses relief to 4 others

Godhra train carnage case: SC grants bail to 8 convicts, refuses relief to 4 others

Defamation Case: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to move Gujarat HC after Surat court dismisses plea to...

Defamation Case: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to move Gujarat HC after Surat court dismisses plea to...

Bombay HC in Poshan Tracker case: Give smartphones to anganwadi workers in 4 months

Bombay HC in Poshan Tracker case: Give smartphones to anganwadi workers in 4 months

Not responsible for Jiah Khan’s death: Sooraj Pancholi to court

Not responsible for Jiah Khan’s death: Sooraj Pancholi to court

Mumbai: Indian courts can take cognisance of domestic violence case even if it is committed abroad,...

Mumbai: Indian courts can take cognisance of domestic violence case even if it is committed abroad,...