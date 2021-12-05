FPJ Legal: Would you change policy of road construction only after citizens are killed? Bombay HC questions to authorities

The Bombay High Court recently questioned if the authorities would change the road policy only after some flyover in the Aurangabad city collapses killing citizens? The HC said the authorities should scrap all those roads or flyovers, which have been following the policy of laying one asphalt layer over the other.

A bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Sanjay Mehare was hearing a PIL filed by a local resident seeking directives to the authorities to do away with the policy of the civic body to put up "layers over layers" of asphalt on various flyovers and roads in the city.



Notably, the bench had in an earlier hearing ordered the authorities to consider doing away with this policy. The bench had even ordered the authorities to conduct an audit of all such roads and the adverse impact of such a surfacing policy on the roads.

However, on a hearing held on Friday, the authorities informed the judges that it wouldn't be possible for them to do away with the such a policy.



Having heard the submissions, the judges said, "It is beyond our comprehension as to why are the experts of the concerned departments, which have constructed these fly overs, unable to understand that the layer upon layer policy will keep increasing the weight on the fly over and some day, the columns and beams of the fly over would collapse under such increasing weight and pressure keeping in view heavy vehicular traffic over such fly overs."



"Are these experts waiting to see the day when a fly over would collapse killing people?" the bench questioned, adding, "If this happens, would those which have lost their lives, be brought back to life by payment of compensation to their families and would that undo the damage which is likely to be caused?"



"Before such an unfortunate incident occurs, would it be appropriate to immediately scrape the roads notwithstanding the monetary loss it is likely to cause, so as to reduce the weight on the fly over and then lay the surface layer within permissible limits so as to avoid the damage to or collapsing of the fly over as this would save human lives?" the judges said.

"We wish to record that if this is likely to happen, it would be most pragmatic for us to direct the removal of the layers on the fly overs so as to reduce the weight to the permissible limits and avert an unfortunate incident of the collapsing of a fly over," the judges opined.



The bench accordingly ordered the Government Engineering College to submit a brief report indicating as to what would be the damage that is likely to be caused to such fly over.



The hearing has been adjourned till December 15.

