FPJ Legal: Won't lead any further evidence against Anil Deshmukh, ex-Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh tells Committee

The city’s former top cop Param Bir Singh had submitted an affidavit last week before the state-appointed one-member high-level enquiry committee probing his allegations of corruption against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, stating that he would not submit any further evidence in the matter and would also not cross-examine any witness or the senior NCP leader. The erstwhile Mumbai police chief also has two non-bailable warrants issued against him by local courts in Thane and Mumbai, in different cases pertaining to extortion. However, he continues to be ‘untraceable’.

The affidavit, filed through advocate Anukul Seth, was submitted before the commission last week.

It has been filed through Singh’s power-of-attorney holder Mahesh Panchal.

“Singh doesn’t want to make any submissions before this commission. He doesn’t want to cross-examine any person and lead further evidence before the commission,” the affidavit states.

Notably, Singh has, since Day One of the committee’s appointment, maintained that it wasn’t the appropriate forum to deal with the allegations of corruption against Anil Deshmukh, as made by him in a letter written in March. He had, in fact, filed an application before the committee to this effect, which was rejected by the commission chairperson, Justice (retd.) Kailash Chandiwal.

“Since all that was required to be disclosed had been disclosed by Singh to the chief minister. Even the Supreme Court has taken note of the same. He has nothing more to add than what has been stated in his letter to the chief minister,” the affidavit stated.

It may be further noted that Singh has strongly opposed the committee’s appointment and has also not appeared before it despite multiple summons being issued against him, including a bailable warrant. For his non-appearance, the committee has also imposed costs of Rs 5,000 and Rs 25,000 each on two occasions.

ALSO READ FPJ Legal: Bombay High Court permits 3 new passenger jetties

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 11:21 PM IST