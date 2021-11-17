FPJ Legal | 'Under which law are loudspeakers being permitted in mosques?': Karnataka HC asks state govt

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has sought the state government’s explanation on the provisions of the law under which loudspeakers and public address systems have been allowed in mosques. The court also wanted to know if the government has initiated action to restrict their use.

The division bench, headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, was hearing a petition filed by one Girish Bharadhwaj regarding sound pollution caused by mosques in Bengaluru’s Thanisandra area and had pleaded for effective implementation of a law on sound pollution.

“Mosques are informing the court that they are using mics as per the directions of the Waqf board. However, the board doesn't have any powers to give permission. It must make it clear under what legal provision the Waqf Board is issuing circulars,” TNM quoted the bench as saying.

The court also took suo motu cognisance of sound pollution caused by modified silencers attached to two and four-wheelers, which are not in accordance with the Motor Vehicle Act, LiveLaw reported. “Sound pollution is caused by altered vehicles and night clubs are no exception. Concerned authorities must act in this direction. They should initiate action against night clubs, vehicles and submit a report to the court,” the bench said.

The court directed the state government and the police to inform the steps taken to curb such menace. "The state authorities shall also take into consideration the operation of all such night clubs and organizations which are operating in violation of the Noise Pollution Rules, 2000. The action taken report shall be submitted on the next date of hearing," the bench said.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 10:32 PM IST