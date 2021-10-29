FPJ Legal: TMC leader Sushmita Dev moves Supreme Court against BJP govt over attacks on party workers in Tripura

Tripura: After the continuous attack of the Trinamool Congress leaders and workers by the alleged BJP goons in Tripura, Trinamool Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev on Friday had filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court seeking the safety and security of TMC workers and leaders in Tripura.

“After the recent attacks on our leaders by @BJP4Tripura goons, @SushmitaDevAITC moved to the Hon'ble SC seeking the safety & security of our workers & leaders. Our Hon'ble RS MP has also reached out to the Governor regarding the worrying situation of law & order in the state,” read a tweet by TMC.

Sushmita had also written a letter to Tripura Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya for his intervention to ensure law and order in the state.

Earlier this day Trinamool Congress Tripura convener Subal Bhowmick was supposed to go to submit a memorandum over the alleged deteriorating law and order in Tripura but due to the health issues of the Governor, the TMC leader was not allowed.

Trinamool Congress West Bengal spokesperson and general secretary Kunal Ghosh claimed that even earlier the Governor didn’t give time to TMC leaders.

“The police in Tripura are working as BJP cadres and the incidents of violence are constantly rising in Tripura,” claimed Kunal.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar said that the TMC can go anywhere and also that it won’t affect the BJP.

“Even I was not given permission to move out in Tripura due to the pandemic situation and I had to take permission from court to hold political meetings,” said Sukanta.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress’ National Secretary Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to visit Tripura on October 31 to hold several party meetings.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 09:53 PM IST