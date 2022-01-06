FPJ Legal: Supreme Court says NEET PG 2021 counseling has to begin in national interest; reserves order

The Supreme Court on Thursday said NEET PG 2021 counselling should begin in national interest and reserved the verdict. The apex court reserved the judgement on Other Backward Class (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota in connection with the counselling mentioning, "NEET PG counselling has to begin in national interest."

The matter was heard by a special bench of justices - Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice AS Bopanna. The apex court agreed to hear the plea following centre's request for an urgent hearing in the matter.

NEET PG counselling for 50 per cent AIQ seats was scheduled to begin on October 25 but the MCC had postponed it following the Supreme Court’s direction. The MCC has also introduced some changes to the AIC NEET counselling scheme, the process will remain the same as previous years for central institutions.

Supreme Court reserves order on pleas relating to Centre's decision of providing 27% reservation for OBCs and 10% for EWS category in All-India Quota seats for the admission in NEET for all medical seats. NEET-PG counseling is on hold as the case was pending before the top court. pic.twitter.com/olLxSxaiSz — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2022

Yesterday the court heard arguments made by Senior Advocates Arvind Datar and Shyam Divan. Appearing for the petitioners, Senior Advocate Shyam Divan argued that the new system of reservation should come into force from next year. He referred to the July 29 notification for implementing EWS and OBC quota and said it is like "changing the rules of the game midway" as the reservation policy was introduced after the exams were notified.

