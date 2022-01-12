FPJ Legal: Supreme Court appoints panel headed by ex-judge Indu Malhotra to probe PM Modi's security lapse

The Supreme Court on Wednesday appointed a committee headed by former apex court judge Indu Malhotra to probe the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Punjab.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said the panel will inquire into causes of the security breach, persons responsible for the breach, and also measures to be taken in future to prevent security breach of the Prime Minister and other constitutional functionaries.

The other members of the panel are - Director General of National Investigation Agency, Director General of Security of Punjab and Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Supreme Court, while setting up an independent committee, said that the panel will inquire into causes of the security breach, persons responsible for it & the measures to be taken in future for preventing such security breaches of VVIPs.

The top court directed the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to provide all the seized documents pertaining to the security arrangements made by the Punjab government for the PM's January 5 visit immediately to the panel head.

The top court said that it was expected that the panel would file its report shortly.

On January 5, the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur after which he returned from Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 11:30 AM IST