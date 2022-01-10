e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 11:29 AM IST

FPJ Legal: Supreme Court agrees to hear PIL on alleged hate speeches made at 'Dharam Sansad'

FPJ Web Desk
Supreme Court | PTI

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a petition seeking an independent inquiry into the Haridwar 'Dharm Sansad' speeches allegedly inciting violence against minority community, reported ANI.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing in the PIL, mentioned the matter before a Bench headed by CJI NV Ramana that the slogan of the country seems to have changed from 'Satyameva Jayate' to 'Shasatrameva jayate'.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal that no action has been taken against those who made the hate speeches despite registration of FIR.

"I have moved this PIL in respect of what happened in Dharam Sansad in Haridwar on December 17, and 19th. We are living in difficult times where slogan in country has changed from 'Satyamev Jayate'," Sibal said.

"Alright , we will take up the matter," the CJI said.

Extremely provocative speeches inciting violence against Muslims were allegedly made by participants at the event held at Ved Niketan Dham in Haridwar for three days from December 16 to 19. It was organised by Yati Narasimhanand, the priest of Dasna temple in Ghaziabad.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 11:29 AM IST
