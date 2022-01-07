FPJ Legal: Subordinate courts to go back to pandemic-time functioning due to surging cases

Subordinate courts in the city will go back to pandemic-time functioning from Jan 10, due to the exponential surge in COVID-19 cases. The new way of functioning will remain in force till Jan 28.

The courts will only take up urgent matters and matters of bail, remand, etc. and conduct work in two shifts of two hours each. The court staff too will work on rotation at 50 percent capacity.

The circular issued by Registrar General MW Chandwani has stated that courts may take up the recording of evidence as well as hearing arguments through the virtual platform.

The circular states that judicial officers may not pass adverse orders if advocates, parties, witnesses or accused persons do not remain present. Going back to pandemic time restrictions, the SOP said that only those persons - advocates, witnesses, accused persons, etc whose matters are listed on the particular day’s board and whose presence is required, will be permitted to have access in the court premises. It has also directed that people should not enter the court hall unless their matter is called out and that they must make an exit as soon as the hearing ends, apart from listing the mandatory COVID-19 appropriate protocol that all in court premises will have to follow.

The circular said that the Chief Justice and other judges of the Administrative Committee had taken into account the surge in cases and the views of the stakeholders to put in place the arrangements. These would apply to lower courts in Pune, Raigad - Alibaug and Thane too.

