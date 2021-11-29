FPJ Legal | SSR death case: Weight of blotter paper integral to decide whether LSD of commercial quantity, Bombay HC rules

The Bombay High Court has ruled that the quantity of blotter paper on which LSD is placed will have to be considered while deciding whether the drug seized is of commercial quantity or not.

The HC ruling came on a petition by Anuj Keshwani, an accused in the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The HC said that the weight of each blotter paper will have to be checked separately. The court has directed the NCB to send the sample to Gujarat FSL for examination.

#BombayHC has ruled that quantity of blotter paper on which #LSD is placed will have to be considered while deciding whether the drug seized is of commercial quantity or not. HC ruling came on a petition by Anuj Keshwani, an accused in the #SSR case. @fpjindia — Urvi Jappi-Mahajani (@UrviJM) November 29, 2021

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 11:20 AM IST