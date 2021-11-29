e-Paper Get App

Legal

Updated on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 11:20 AM IST

FPJ Legal | SSR death case: Weight of blotter paper integral to decide whether LSD of commercial quantity, Bombay HC rules

Urvi Mahajani
Representative Image | Pixabay

The Bombay High Court has ruled that the quantity of blotter paper on which LSD is placed will have to be considered while deciding whether the drug seized is of commercial quantity or not.

The HC ruling came on a petition by Anuj Keshwani, an accused in the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The HC said that the weight of each blotter paper will have to be checked separately. The court has directed the NCB to send the sample to Gujarat FSL for examination.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 11:20 AM IST
