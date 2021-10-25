FPJ Legal: Special NDPS court refuses to pass blanket order over Sameer Wankhede's plea on witness' 'extortion' affidavit

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and its Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who faced payoff charges by a witness in the Cordelia cruise case on Sunday moved a special court on Monday calling the allegations false.

The NCB sought that the court directs that no cognizance be taken of the witness's affidavit. The court in its order said it cannot pass such blanket orders as the matter is subjudice before the Bombay High Court.

The NCB had sought that the court pass orders so that the probe is not interfered with and without its permission, no such pleading in the case be filed. It had also sought that without the court's permission no action be taken on the affidavit of Sail. Special judge under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act VV Patil said that considering the reliefs claimed, no such blanket orders can be passed and that it is for the concerned court or authority to pass appropriate orders at the relevant stage.

In his affidavit, denying all the allegations of witness Prabhakar Sail, Wankhede called the allegations defamatory and misleading. In an apparent reference to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik, his affidavit read that after heading the cruise probe, he is being targeted by a known political figure for reasons best known to the person. He said the only reason he can fathom is that the relative of the 'political honcho' was arrested in a drugs case by the NCB and now released on bail. From that time, he said there are a series of personal vendetta targeted at him and he and his family members are victims of such attacks.

Wankhede further said in his affidavit that he was threatened to be arrested and dispelled from service. The officer said he is conducting an honest probe and this is not serving some vested interests. He sought that the court takes cognizance of such pressures exerted on officers like him in a sub judice matter.

He stated that the case has rich and influential persons from higher echelons of society and sought that the court passes appropriate orders to preserve the sanctity of the probe.

In its separate plea, the NCB said it is constrained to file the urgent application due to shocking developments that are detrimental to the ongoing probe. The agency said that the witness made the affidavit, which was not filed before any court, just before the hearing of bail plea of Aryan Khan is to take place in the Bombay High Court and the bail pleas of his co-accused are pending before the special court.

It also said that the contents of the affidavit are false and are an attempt to malign an independent agency like itself that is working within the four corners of the law. While not naming actor Shah Rukh Khan's manager, the plea said a 'lady' seems to have met one of the panchas (Kiran Gosavi) and influenced him in an attempt to derail the investigation. The reference was upon the claim of Sail that he had seen his employer Gosavi and one Sam D'souza enter a car with the manager. This was after he had heard extortion discussions between Gosavi and one D'souza.

The agency objected to the way Sail's affidavit was publicized and discussed. It stated that the NCB as an organization, it's officers and the Zonal Director have an impeccable service record of honesty and integrity. It sought that the court take its plea on record and not take cognizance of Sail's affidavit.

