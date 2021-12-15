FPJ Legal: Sheena Bora murder case accused Sanjeev Khanna tells court his health deteriorating in jail

A special court has directed the jail authorities to provide proper and adequate medical treatment to Sheena Bora murder case accused Sanjeev Khanna after he filed a plea through his advocate before the court on Wednesday stating that his health is deteriorating day-by-day in prison and that he wants to apprise the court personally about the same.

He said he is not receiving proper medical treatment in jail for his various health ailments and is in need of urgent medical attention. The court directed the jail to produce him on the next date before it. He said in his application that he has not been physically produced before the court since March this year.

The court perused its records and noted that he had not been produced before it since long and directed the prison to produce him without fail on the next date as well as provide him doctor’s consultation as and when required. Khanna is accused of conspiring and partaking with prime accused and Bora’s mother and his ex-wife Indrani Mukerjea in the killing of the 24-year-old in 2012.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 09:17 PM IST