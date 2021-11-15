FPJ Legal: SC to hear plea against Alapan Bandyopadhyay on November 22

Kolkata: Supreme Court to hear former Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay's case on November 22. Alapan had moved the apex court against the principal bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) transferring his case from Kolkata to Delhi

Notably, on October 29, in much relief to West Bengal former Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay Calcutta High Court had set aside an order of the principal bench of CAT to transfer an application by Bandyopadhyay, challenging proceedings against him by Centre, from the Kolkata bench to New Delhi.

Challenging the proceedings initiated against him by the Ministry of Personnel and Public Grievance and Pensions relating to attending a meeting on May 28 where Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the damages in West Bengal after cyclone Yaas, Bandyopadhyay recently moved the Kolkata bench of CAT.

The BJP-led central government has moved the apex court challenging the October 29 Calcutta High Court order quashing CAT decision to uphold the transfer of case against Bandyopadhyay out of Bengal to New Delhi.

The Central government claimed that since the chargesheet was issued from the national Capital, the High Court lacked jurisdiction to pass an order related to this case.

Bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar after a brief hearing on Monday had posted the matter for the next hearing on November 22.

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 10:18 PM IST