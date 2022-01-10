FPJ Legal: SC constitutes three-member committee headed by former SC judge to probe PM Modi security lapse

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday constituted a Committee headed by a retired apex court judge to probe the security lapse that took place during the recent Punjab visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli was hearing a plea seeking a court-monitored probe into the alleged security breach during PM Modi's Punjab visit.

Earlier on Friday, Senior advocate Maninder Singh appearing for petitioner Lawyers' Voice told the Supreme Court that the breach in Prime Minister's security is not merely a law and order problem, it falls under Special Protection Groups (SPG) Act.

Singh says it is the duty of Centre and State or the Union Territory and other local authorities to act in aid of the director of any member of the SPG. Under the SPG Act, it is not an issue of state subject or law and order. "The issue of Prime Minister protection is a national security issue and comes under parliamentary purview," Singh said on Friday in the Court.

The plea alleges that Prime Minister's security breach was a deliberate lapse on part of the State government and stern action should be taken against "erring" officials of the Punjab government.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh has previously mentioned the matter on Thursday before the top court while terming it a serious lapse and sought a probe.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justices Surya Kant, and Hima Kohli asked Singh, who was appearing for an organization, Lawyer's Voice, which has filed the plea, to also serve a copy of the petition to the Punjab government.

Singh had said that it was a serious lapse on the part of the Punjab government to allow the PM's cavalcade to be stranded on the road causing an unacceptable security breach.

CJI Ramana asked Singh about what he expected from the court and whether the alleged security lapse happened in Bathinda or Ferozepur.

Singh said the Prime Minister was scheduled to address a meeting in Ferozepur but the security lapse happened in Bathinda.

"Given the situation in Punjab, there should be a fair probe into the lapse and accountability be fixed so that such a situation does not arise again in future," Singh told the apex court.

"The overall responsibility for ensuring the safety of the Prime Minster rests with the State government and the responsibility for providing proximate security will rest with the Special Protection Group (SPG) as per the SPG Act 1988. On the contrary, what was shocking and alarming on many levels was that local Police personnel on the spot were seen to be participating with the hooligans who jeopardized the security of the Prime Minister," the plea stated.

It alleged that private persons were given access to the PM's route, and others were instigated to join the blockade, which represents a serious and unpardonable breach of national security by the State apparatus and the political establishment of Punjab. On January 5, Prime Minister, who was on his way for an election rally, was stopped on a flyover after his convoy was blocked.

(With inputs from agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 12:36 PM IST