FPJ Legal: Sameer Wankhede's father Dnyandev files contempt plea against Nawab Malik in Bombay High Court

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede’s father has filed contempt plea in the Bombay High Court to restrain Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik from making defamatory statements against him and his family despite assurances from court.

The plea filed mentioned three breaches by Malik, on December 28, 2021 and January 2 and 3, 2022.

Earlier on January 4, the Bombay High Court granted two more weeks to former NCB zonal officer Sameer Wankhede’s father, Dnyandev, to file his additional affidavit in his defamation suit against NCP leader and state minister Nawab Malik, a division bench headed by justice SJ Kathawalla adjourned the suit after Dnyandev’s advocate sought more time to file additional affidavit in response to Malik’s affidavit.



Earlier in November, Sameer Wankhede’s father, Dnyandev had filed a defamation suit and sought Rs 1.25 crore in damages from Malik.

Wankhede’s father Dnyandev Wankhede had also sought that the HC pass an order to permanently prevent Malik as well as others connected to him from publishing or speaking in any media anything which is defamatory to him or his family.

The NCP leader claimed he had revealed the birth certificate, not to show Wankhede’s religious identity but to show that he had used a forged caste certificate to get his job.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 11:35 AM IST