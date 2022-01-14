FPJ Legal: 'Relationship consensual', says court; man accused of rape in live-in relationship gets bail

Mumbai: A sessions court in Dindoshi on Wednesday granted bail to a 36-year-old man accused of rape by his live-in partner stating that the facts prima facie show that there was consensual relationship between the two.

The woman had complained in her FIR at Juhu police station that he had administered a stupefying substance to her, raped her and taken intimate photos and videos. She had also made allegations that he had caused a fracture injury to her.

Additional Sessions Judge SU Baghele said in his order that the factual scenario prima facie shows the existence of consensual sexual relationship between the applicant and the informant. Regarding the fracture injury, the court noted that she had lodged a complaint about it a year after the injury was caused.

The court also noted that as per the woman’s FIR, the two developed a love affair in 2013 after which there were sexual relations between them.

The man’s advocate had told the court that the allegations were false and that her fracture injuries were sustained in an accident. He further informed the court that the two were in a live-in relationship and had a financial dispute. He further contended that the woman had lodged the complaint as a counter to his complaint against her.

