FPJ Legal: Rape-murder accused in Rajasthan sentenced to death within a month

Jaipur: The accused of rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl has been awarded capital punishment by a special Pocso court in Merta City of Nagaur district of Rajasthan on Friday The judgment has come in about a month after the crime. The special court judge Rekha Rathore observed that the crime was brutal and reflected demonic tendencies. ‘If he is kept alive then there is a possibility of committing such crime in future and thus the morale of other criminals will increase,” said the judge in her judgment.

The court also convicted the accused, Dinesh, under various sections of the IPC and Pocso Act and imposed a fine of over Rs 2 lakh. He has been awarded life imprisonment of seven years each for the kidnap and illegal confinement of the girl.

The judge remarked in her judgment.“If the children in our society are not safe at home and outside, it is a matter of concern. Protecting children has become a daunting task for parents and those responsible for such crime are a big stigma to the society.’

The crime took place on September 20th when the accused Dinesh who is known to the victim had taken her out in the name of the market and done this heinous crime. The police have arrested the accused on next day and filed the charge sheet on September 27th. The special judge heard the case for 11 consecutive days and gave the verdict.

Notably, it is the second case of speedy hearing and verdict in a month in Rajasthan. recently a special Pocso court of Jaipur has had given justice to a 10-year-old rape victim in just 9 days. The accused was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a penalty of Rs 2 lakh. Jaipur police have arrested the accused in 13 hours of the incident and submit the charge sheet in 6 hours of the arrest of the accused.

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 04:44 PM IST