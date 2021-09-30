e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 10:40 PM IST

FPJ Legal: Rajasthan TADA court frames charges against 1993 trains blast accused

Manish Godha
Jaipur: The TADA court of Ajmer has framed charges on the three accused of 1993 serial blasts on Thursday. The next hearing of the case is scheduled for October 25th.


The court has framed charges on two accused namely Hameedudden and Saiyad Abdul Kareem Tunda under various sections of the TADA act, Explosives act, PDP act, Railways act and IPC. The court has directed the public prosecutor to submit the list of witnesses before the next hearing.
Tunda was brought to Ajmer on September 24th in Gaziabad jail while Hamiduddin was already in Ajmer Jail.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 10:40 PM IST
