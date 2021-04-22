1993 Bombay blasts accused’s murder case: Gangster Chhota Rajan, one other acquitted

A special Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) court has acquitted former underworld don Chhota Rajan and one Jagannath Jaiswal for the 2001 murder of film producer and an accused in the 1993 Bombay serial bomb blasts Hanif Kadawala, who was then out on bail in the blasts case.

In 2004, four persons were acquitted in the same case. At that time, Rajan was a wanted accused. After his deportation from Bali, Indonesia in 2015, a supplementary chargesheet came to be filed in 2017 against him and Jaiswal, who was arrested in 2017 by the CBI. One co-accused Guru Satam is still wanted in the case.

In a major twist in the case last year, the deceased Kadawala’s son had made a plea in the special court for the arrest of his uncle Farooq Kadawala in the case. His plea claimed that one of the acquitted accused Yusuf Bachkana had made a confession to him and his friend that his father’s murder was carried out on the directions of his uncle Farooq, his father’s elder brother. The court had however, rejected this plea expressing doubts why the plea was filed at the end of the trial and said that it was probably to prolong it.