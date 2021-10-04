FPJ Legal: Police custody of 3 held in terror attack plot extended till October 11

Mumbai: Three accused arrested by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) were produce in court on Monday. Their police custody was extended to October 11. The ATS sleuths custody for investigation after they found five sim cards from Momin's tution classes in Bandra during a raid.

The ATS in last month have arrested three accused including Zakir Shaikh who was arrested on September 18, following Rizwan Momin who was arrested the day from Mumbra and Mohammed Irfan Rehmat Ali Shaikh a bandra based tailor who was arrested on October 1.



The ATS team is yet to receive the forensic report for mobile phones they seized from the accused during the investigation. "The reports will help the investigation with information related to the accused," said an official.

Sources from the ATS claim that they have also interrogated a man from Bandra. "Inquiry the money Irfan Shaikh had collected the cash on instruction from Zakir Shaikh. We are further investigating to trace the person who had sent the money from the US," added the official.



ALSO READ Maharashtra ATS nabs Bangladeshi national travelling on fake Indian passport from Delhi

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 10:26 PM IST