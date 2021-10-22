FPJ Legal: Parents equally responsible to look after child's educational expenses, observes Bombay HC

MUMBAI: Observing that both the parents of a child should equally share the educational expenses of their kid, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, earlier this month, ordered a man to look after his major son's education expenses and even hiked his monthly maintenance from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,500.

A bench of Justices Atul Chandurkar and Govind Sanap was hearing a petition filed by Sakshist Wankhede challenging the orders of October 2015 passed by a family court ordering his father Pradeep to pay Rs 5,000 as maintenance to his only son.

Sakshist contended that the amount of monthly maintenance was meager and needs to be enhanced. On the other hand, his father claimed that the amount of maintenance was excessive and exorbitant.

As per the son's case, he was born in 2001 and before his birth his parents were living separately and finally after a protracted litigation, the couple dissolved their marriage in 2009.

The bench noted that Pradeep has not denied his liability to maintain his son however, he claimed that his wife i.e. Sakshist's mother did not allow him to meet his son as and when he desired to see and meet his son.

The mother has denied Pradeep, the pleasure of his son's company and has allegedly filed a false complaint against him, the bench noted.

The bench further took into account the fact that both Pradeep and his estranged wife were serving as teachers and were drawing a salary of Rs 48,000 each.

Pradeep, while claiming that the amount of Rs 5,000 as maintenance was exorbitant, pointed out that his old mother, his divorcee sister and her daughter were also dependent on him for their maintenance and upkeep.

"Both the parents are serving as a ‘teachers’. It is therefore, apparent that both are equally responsible to share the maintenance as well as the education expenses of Sakshist," the judges observed.

"It is seen that the child, who happens to be a meritorious child has been made to face this unfortunate situation," the judges remarked.

The judges further considered the fact that Sakshist has secured admission in IIT-Dhanbad (Mechanical) and was in his third year.



"In our opinion, considering the facts and evidence, the grievance made by Pradeep that the quantum of maintenance is excessive and exorbitant cannot be accepted," the judges said, adding, "Even if it is assumed for the sake of argument that there are some other persons dependent on him, his son must be the first priority of the father in the matter of maintenance."



"If the father fails to share the maintenance & expenses then the mother would be required to bear the unnecessary burden. In our opinion, considering the fact that the parents of Sakshist are doing service and having their own maintenance and responsibilities, the reasonable amount of a maintenance is required to be quantified to Rs 7500," the bench held.

Accordingly, the judges disposed of the plea ordering Pradeep to not only pay the hiked maintenance amount but also to pay for his educational expenses.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 09:12 PM IST