FPJ Legal | Parambir Singh extortion case: Court rejects bail applications of two serving police officials arrested by CID

A court in Mumbai on Monday rejected bail applications of police officials Nandkumar Gopale and Asha Korke in the extortion case involving former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The police officials who were sent to 14 days police custody were denied bail by the Esplanade Court in Mumbai today.

On November 16, the court had Nand Kumar Gopale and Asha Korke to judicial custody for 14 days in Marine Drive extortion case linked to Param Bir Singh.

The two police officers were on November 8 arrested by the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and were produced before the court the next day while demanding their custody.

During the hearing, the police officials were sent to seven days of police custody by a magistrate court.

Gopale is currently posted at police training at Khandala while Korke is attached to the Local Arms division.

A reputed police officer from Mumbai police, Gopale was credited with solving many sensational cases. He investigated the IPL betting racket which led to the arrest of Gurunath Meiyappan, son-in-law of then BBCI president N Srinivasan. Gopale was also part of investigations of many other sensational cases including, the 26/11 terror attack case, Indian Mujahideen terror case, and journalist J Dey murder case.

Korke's lawyer pointed out her clean record throughout her career while opposing the demand of custody and added that she has been cooperating with the investigation.

Meanwhile, The Supreme Court today termed the legal battle between former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Param Bir Singh as "very disturbing", stating that a former commissioner seems to show lack of faith in the police.

The top court also granted protection from arrest to Singh in the cases lodged against him in Maharashtra, and directed him to join the investigation.

