FPJ Legal | Param Bir Singh extortion case: Police inspectors Nandkumar Gopale and Asha Korke move sessions court for bail

Police inspectors Nandkumar Gopale and Asha Korke have moved the sessions court for bail after a magistrate court had denied them the relief on Monday in an extortion case lodged at Marine Drive police station.

In their bail pleas filed through advocate Aniket Nikam, they have stated that the complaint was filed belatedly and that there is nothing to corroborate the allegations made by the complainant Shyamsunder Agarwal in his FIR.

They have also stated that they have a distinguished career and are decorated police officers.

The duo was arrested by the state CID upon the FIR lodged by Agarwal in July, in which he has also named former city police chief Param Bir Singh and some other police officers.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 07:45 PM IST