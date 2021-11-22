FPJ Legal | Param Bir Singh extortion case: Police inspectors Nandkumar Gopale and Asha Korke denied bail

Mumbai: A city magistrate court on Monday rejected the bail pleas of police inspectors Nandkumar Gopale and Asha Korke arrested earlier this month in an extortion case registered at Marine Drive police station in which former city police commissioner Param Bir Singh is their co-accused.

Gopale was posted at the Khandala police training centre and Korke, in the Naigaon local arms unit, when they were arrested by the state CID. The FIR was lodged on the complaint of developer Shyamsunder Agarwal in July this year in which he complained of extortion.

Besides Param Bir Singh, the other police officers named in the complaint apart from Gopale and Korke are one DCP level officer Akbar Pathan and two ACP level officers - Shrikant Shinde and Sanjay Patil. Two business partners of Agarwal - Sanjay Punamiya and Sunil Jain were also arrested by the police. Both have secured bail. Agarwal recently moved the sessions court for cancelling the bail granted to them both.

As per Agarwal’s complaint, he had been extorted of several crores for not being arrested in a case where he was threatened that Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime (MCOCA) Act would be added against him.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 08:08 PM IST