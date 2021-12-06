FPJ Legal: NIA seeks urgent listing of appeal challenging Bombay HC's decision of granting default bail to Sudha Bharadwaj

The NIA has sought urgent listing of its appeal challenging Bombay High Court's decision of granting default bail to advocate-activist Sudha Bharadwaj before Supreme Court.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 12:08 PM IST