e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India beat New Zealand by 372 runs in second and final Test in Mumbai to clinch series 1-0India reports 8,306 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; active caseload currently stands at 98,416Maharashtra logs 7 new cases, heightens scrutinyDelhi's air quality remains 'very poor' category, AQI at 311
Advertisement

Legal

Updated on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 12:08 PM IST

FPJ Legal: NIA seeks urgent listing of appeal challenging Bombay HC's decision of granting default bail to Sudha Bharadwaj

FPJ Web Desk
Sudha Bharadwaj | FIle

Sudha Bharadwaj | FIle

Advertisement

The NIA has sought urgent listing of its appeal challenging Bombay High Court's decision of granting default bail to advocate-activist Sudha Bharadwaj before Supreme Court.

ALSO READ

FPJ Legal: Bombay HC slams Thane collector, MIDC authorities for turning blind eye to illegal... FPJ Legal: Bombay HC slams Thane collector, MIDC authorities for turning blind eye to illegal...
Advertisement
Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 12:08 PM IST
Advertisement