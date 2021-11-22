e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 12:04 PM IST

FPJ Legal: NCB officers deliberating whether to file appeal against Aryan Khan's bail before Supreme Court

FPJ Web Desk
Aryan Khan | PTI

NCB officers are deliberating whether to file an appeal against Aryan Khan's bail before the Supreme Court. The agency will be taking a legal opinion after examining the Bombay High Court bail order.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 12:04 PM IST
