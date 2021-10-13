FPJ Legal: NCB files reply on Aryan Khan's bail petition in Mumbai cruise drug bust case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has filed its reply on actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's bail petition in Mumbai cruise drug bust case.

According to reports from India Today, the NCB claimed that Khan along with other accused are involved in a conspiracy and transactions abroad need to be investigated.

The agency had also summoned film producer Imtiyaz Khatri to appear before it again in connection with the case.

This is the third time he has been summoned by the agency. He was first called for questioning on Tuesday and then on Saturday.

The central agency had also earlier conducted a raid at the residence and office of Khatri in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the NCB also stated that Aryan Khan, had consumed drugs onboard the cruise and charged him with the sale and possession of illegal drugs

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 01:12 PM IST