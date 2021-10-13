e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

NCB submits reply on Aryan Khan's bail pleaIndia reports 15,823 new COVID-19 cases, 22,844 recoveries, and 226 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Legal

Updated on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 01:26 PM IST

FPJ Legal: NCB files reply on Aryan Khan's bail petition in Mumbai cruise drug bust case

FPJ Web Desk
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan | PTI

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan | PTI

Advertisement

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has filed its reply on actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's bail petition in Mumbai cruise drug bust case.

According to reports from India Today, the NCB claimed that Khan along with other accused are involved in a conspiracy and transactions abroad need to be investigated.

The agency had also summoned film producer Imtiyaz Khatri to appear before it again in connection with the case.

This is the third time he has been summoned by the agency. He was first called for questioning on Tuesday and then on Saturday.

The central agency had also earlier conducted a raid at the residence and office of Khatri in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the NCB also stated that Aryan Khan, had consumed drugs onboard the cruise and charged him with the sale and possession of illegal drugs

ALSO READ

Mumbai cruise drug bust case: Aryan Khan's bail plea hearing today - A timeline of events so far

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 01:12 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal