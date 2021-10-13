Mumbai cruise drug bust case: Aryan Khan's bail plea hearing today - A timeline of events so far

A special court in Mumbai will on Wednesday hear the bail plea of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, arrested in connection with Cordelia Cruise drug seizure case.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sources on Tuesday evening stated that they will oppose the bail plea of Aryan Khan in the Special NDPS court. The special NDPS court in Mumbai had directed the drug enforcement agency to file its reply on Aryan Khan's bail plea by Wednesday.

Timeline:

Oct 2: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid cruise ship Cordelia that was bound from Mumbai to Goa and seize 13 gm Cocaine, 5 gm Mephedrone, 21 gm Charas and 22 pills of MDMA or Ecstasy and register a case. Some persons detained.

Oct 3: Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha arrested and produced before a magistrate. The magistrate remands the trio in NCB custody till the next day.

Oct 4: Aryan and others produced before the magistrate again. The NCB claims photos and chats in Aryan's phone point to an international drug trafficking. The court remands them in further custody till Oct 7.

Oct 7: Court denies further custody sought by the agency and says grounds cited for further custody are vague. Simply remanding them in custody would amount to violation of their fundamental rights guaranteed under the constitution. Remands them in judicial custody. Aryan seeks bail.

Oct 8: Magistrate rejects bail plea of Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun. Says plea not maintainable before it.

Oct 9: Aryan seeks bail before a holiday sessions court. Says he is falsely implicated and that no drugs were recovered from him, as also admitted by the NCB.

Oct 11: His advocates seek an urgent hearing of his bail plea. Court asks NCB to reply on Oct 13.

Oct 13: A special NDPS court to hear Aryan's bail plea

In the meantime the number of arrests in the case go up to 20. From some persons, the NCB allegedly seizes commercial quantities of drugs. It invokes stringent provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against them and the charge of conspiracy against all accused.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 11:24 AM IST