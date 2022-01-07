FPJ Legal: Mumbai Police seek main conspirator Neeraj Bishnoi's custody for probe in Bulli Bai app case

A day after Delhi Police's special cell arrested 21-year-old second year BTech student Neeraj Bishnoi for his role as the main conspirator and app creator of Bulli Bai, wherein photos of over 100 prominent Muslim women were put up for 'auction', the Mumbai Police have sought his custody on Friday. Meanwhile, two of the three accused arrested by Mumbai Police--Shweta Singh (18) and Mayank Rawat (21), both nabbed from Uttarakhand, were produced before the Bandra Court on Friday and remanded in police custody till January 10.

The city police have sought Bishnoi's custody to ascertain his role in the operation of Twitter handle @giyu44, the name which was also cropped up in Singh's interrogation. As Bishnoi had thrown an open challenge to Mumbai Police claiming that they have arrested two innocents, police want to probe the motive behind creation of the app and why the other accused were roped in for the offence as well as ascertain their role.

Police said that 21-year-old civil engineering student, Vishal Kumar Jha from Bengaluru have played an active role in ‘Bulli Bai’ case. The cyber police have already sent the gadgets—mobiles and laptops—of the trio to a forensic science laboratory (FSL) for further probe. The trio will be produced before the court after completing their custody on January 10.

