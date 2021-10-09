FPJ Legal | Mumbai cruise drug bust: Aryan Khan seeks bail before sessions court

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan, has approached the Sessions Court seeking bail in the Cordelia cruise drug case, in which he is the prime accused.

Khan’s application is likely to be heard on October 11.

Khan filed bail plea before the sessions court on Saturday after the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate RM Nerlikar rejected his bail on Friday saying that only a sessions court can decide bail applications as it was a triable offence.

Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2, 2021 after the NCB raided a cruise enroute to Goa from Mumbai.

He has been charged with offences under Section 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

He was in NCB custody till October 7, after which the magistrate sent him to judicial custody.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 09:31 PM IST