FPJ Legal: Mumbai court to pass detailed order on NCB’s application against witnesses' affidavit today

The special NDPS (Narcotics Control and Psychotropic Substances Act) court will pass its order in the applications filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the course of the day. NCB’s application was supported by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

Special judge VV Patil said that he will make the detailed order available later today.

The NCB had approached the court earlier today against the notarised affidavit of one of its own witnesses alleging extortion and against the "lurking threat of arrest" Wankhede.

The investigating agency has sought that no action or cognizance be taken on witness Prabhakar Sail's affidavit without permission from the special NDPS court or any other court. It has further prayed that the same be kept in abeyance till then.

The application reads, “This Hon'ble Court be pleased to direct that no cognizance of such purported Affidavit dated 23.10.2021 be taken or the same perused in any manner except in the form or manner directed by this Hon’ble Court or Court of competent jurisdiction, if at all.

Wankhede has said in its affidavit that the allegations made against him are not only “false, but misleading, mischievous and maligning”.

On Sunday, it was reported that the Prabhakar Sail – bodyguard of independent witness KP Gosavi – has stated on an affidavit that the NCB made him sign a blank panchnama in the cruise ship drugs case, in which Aryan Khan, has been implicated.

Sail has further alleged that he was made to sign blank sheets of paper by the NCB during its investigation in the case. He also expressed a threat to his life, even as his employer Gosavi has gone missing.

The affidavit named Wankhede as the officer who instructed the signing of the blank papers.

The affidavit also spoke about overhearing a telephonic conversation as per which Rs. 25 crores was demanded to settle the Aryan Khan drug case.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 03:57 PM IST