FPJ Legal: Mohali court dismisses SAD MLA Bikram Singh Majithia's anticipatory bail plea; here's all you need to know

A Mohali court on Friday dismissed Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Bikram Singh Majithia's anticipatory bail plea. The former Punjab minister has been booked under Sections 25, 27-A and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on the basis of a 2018 status report of a probe into a drug racket in the state.

During the hearing, the defence said the case was “politically” motivated. However, the prosecution informed the court that the FIR was not “politically” motivated and that there were strong grounds to register the case against Majithia.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said Majithia has been booked in a drug case as there is enough evidence against him and an STF report points to it.

The CM also vowed to catch the "big fish" involved in the drug racket and slammed his predecessor Amarinder Singh, saying he did not make the STF report on it public and now gave a statement in "support" of Majithia.

Besides, the Union Home Ministry has issued against the former Punjab minister a lookout circular, which prevents him from leaving the country.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 07:10 PM IST