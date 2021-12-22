Bikram Majithia drug case: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu slams Arvind Kejriwal, Amarinder Singh; here's all you need to know

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday slammed Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a day after former Punjab minister and senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia was booked under the NDPS Act in a drug-related case.

Sharing a 2018 letter from Kejriwal to Majithia, Sidhu said AAP finds the FIR against Majithia a stunt as they now run a liquor mafia in Delhi in partnership with an Akali MLA.

"AAP Chief @ArvindKejriwal first said “Sorry Sir” to Majithia now they run liquor mafia in Delhi in partnership with Akali MLA Deep Malhotra and allow Badal buses to Delhi Airport bt not PRTC buses. AAP backs 75-25 system, so they are saying FIR based on ED & STF report is a stunt," he kooed.

Sidhu also attacked Amarinder Singh for saying that a wrong case has been filed against Majithia.

"Captain Amarinder, High Court gave STF report to you on 1 Feb 2018 with direction to proceed as per law. Today you are defending Majithia, teaming with Badals and openly fooling people of Punjab by saying that report is only with HC in sealed cover hence action cant be taken on it," he kooed.

"Natha Singh & Prem Singh One & same thing !! Vote for Akalis is vote for Captain and Vote for Captain is Vote for Akalis !! I have been fighting this 75-25 system in public domain and in the closed rooms of Cabinet, since 2016," he added.

Advertisement

For the unversed, a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against Majithia on the basis of a 2018 status report of a probe into the drug racket in the state.

The report was filed by anti-drug special task force (STF) chief Harpreet Singh Sidhu in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2018.

Majithia, (46), is the brother-in-law of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and brother of former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal. Majithia had earlier denied all charges against him.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the police are looking for Majithia to arrest him. A special investigation team led by Deputy Inspector General (Crime) has also been formed in this regard, sources told news agency PTI.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 05:39 PM IST