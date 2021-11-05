FPJ Legal: Man arrested over Rs 4 crore heroin seizure to be produced before Mumbai court today

A man who was arrested over seizure of heroin worth Rs 4 crore from Mumbai's International Courier Terminal Sahar Cargo Complex will be produced before court today, informed Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

A team of NCB Mumbai recovered and seized 700 grams of white coloured powder purported to be heroin at International Courier Terminal Sahar Cargo Complex, Mumbai from a courier parcel dated October 29.

During further follow-up action, NCB recorded the statement of the parcel's consignee named Krishna Murari Prasad, resident of Vadodara, Gujarat on Wednesday.

Prasad was summoned to the NCB Mumbai office.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday arrested a man from Gujarat in connection with the seizure of 700 grams of heroin valued at Rs 4 crore from the cargo complex near the Mumbai airport, an official said.

The NCB zonal unit had received a specific information about smuggling of drugs in a parcel at the International Courier Terminal at Sahar in suburban Mumbai, he said.

Accordingly, a search was conducted at a conference hall in the complex on Monday, where NCB sleuths found 700 grams of white powder in a packet, purported to be heroin whose value is estimated at around Rs 4 crore in the illicit market, the official said.

A case under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered and the consignee of the parcel, Krishna Murari Prasad, a resident of Vadodara, was summoned to record his statement at the NCB office in Mumbai on Thursday, he said.

After interrogation Prasad was placed under arrest, the official said, adding further probe was underway.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 11:48 AM IST