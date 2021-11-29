FPJ Legal: Maharashtra govt yet to appoint key posts of Human Rights Commission, Bombay HC told

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Monday told the Bombay High Court that it would give a clearer picture on appointments of key posts including the chairman of the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), by this weekend. The HC has kept the hearing on Friday.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Makarand Karnik was hearing a PIL filed through advocate Vinod Sangvikar, highlighting the piling backlog of cases in the SHRC in absence of chairman and other judicial members of the panel.

Notably, the bench had in September said it was "disheartened to note that the commission is defunct at present." Then the state had assured the bench that it would make the appointments by October 22. However, there hasn't been much development in the matter.

On Monday, advocate Sangvikar told the judges that this year's December 10, would be the fourth consecutive year wherein the state would celebrate International Human Rights Day without key functionaries in the commission.

"At this, the chief justice called the advocate general of the state and asked him why the appointments haven't been made," Sangvikar said, adding, "The AG has assured the bench that he would give a more clear picture on the issue by Friday, the matter is adjourned accordingly."

