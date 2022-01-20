FPJ Legal: Madhya Pradesh High Court grants conditional bail to rape accused doctor

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court has granted a conditional bail to a rape accused doctor. The court has said that the accused doctor has to marry the victim.

During a hearing on Wednesday, a single bench of Justice Sanjay Dwivedi has said in its order that if the accused doctor refused to marry then the victim can submit an application.

According to reports, the whole matter was of physical abuse on the pretext of marriage. The accused doctor, Nageshwar Prasad Jaiswal, a resident of Katni was lodged in jail since November 28.

Jaiswal had filed an application for the bail in the High Court. It was said in the application that his girlfriend had lodged a report of rape in the women's police station. He had never refused the marriage. He was ready to marry his girlfriend.

The government advocated raised an objection and said that the victim had lodged the FIR because of the refusal of marriage. The court, however, rejected the objection and said that the two had a love relationship for a long time. They got physical relationship in between and that took place with the consent of both the parties, which can be considered as consent of marriage, the court said.

