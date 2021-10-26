FPJ Legal l Aryan being an influential person can tamper with probe, can even flee justice: NCB to Bombay HC

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday told the Bombay High Court that Aryan Khan, being an "influential person in the society" can tamper with the investigations or the evidence and also highlighted the fact that already attempts are being made to derail the ongoing probe in the Mumbai Cruise Drugs case. The HC is slated to hear his bail application today.



V V Singh, the superintendent of NCB, filed a reply in response to Aryan's bail plea filed through his advocate Satish Maneshinde.



In the reply, Singh while highlighting the affidavit filed by a panch witness Prabhakar Sail in the case, has said, "Attempts with malafide motives are being made to derail the investigation in the case."



"Sail and other witnesses have been influenced by Aryan's manager Pooja Dadlani and all this is being done to obstruct the quest of truth," the agency stated, adding, "We cannot dissect Aryan's role in this case. Though there is no or very small quantity recovery but yet the roles of Aryan and the other accused in the conspiracy is the basis of this probe, thus bail plea needs to be rejected."



The reply further puts some light on the alleged international transactions, to which Aryan is the alleged party.



"Investigation in the international drugs case is under progress. More time is needed to probe the foreign nationals, with whom Aryan had chat on WhatsApp. Certain international transactions of hard drugs, prima facie, shows that he isn't merely a consumer," the central agency has claimed.

Further, the agency has urged the bench not to grant bail to Aryan and the other accused. "Aryan is an influential person in the society and can tamper with the probe/evidence. Also, he can flee from justice & thus bail should be denied," the agency has claimed.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 03:07 PM IST