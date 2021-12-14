FPJ Legal l Actor Sonu Sood deposes in court in firing case outside producer Karim Morani’s bungalow

Actor Sonu Sood on Tuesday testified before a special court as a witness in connection with a firing incident outside film producer Karim Morani’s bungalow in 2014.

On August 24, 2014, three men had come on a motorcycle and fired outside Morani’s bungalow Shagun in Juhu and left. Morani, who was the producer of the film Happy New Year, had been receiving threat calls from Ravi Pujari for some time. The gangster had a dispute with Morani on the distribution rights of the movie.

Sood, who was part of the movie cast, had told the police in his statement earlier that he had received a threat SMS from a number where the sender claimed to be ‘Don Ravi Pujari’. The message asked him not to go for the promotion of the movie to the US, or he would be killed. The message had also asked him to pass the same to Shah Rukh Khan.

The actor had said that as part of the promotion of the movie, the team comprising actors Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Boman Irani as well as the Morani brothers and other artists were to go to the US and Canada for a promotional event called ‘Slam Tour’. He had also said that the Morani brothers had told him that they had received threats from Pujari on the promotion event of the film.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 09:02 PM IST