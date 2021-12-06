e-Paper Get App

Legal

Updated on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 02:27 PM IST

FPJ Legal: Interim protection to Param Bir Singh shall continue, says Supreme Court

FPJ Web Desk
Param Bir Singh | PTI

Supreme Court has ordered that interim protection granted to ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh from arrest shall continue and has directed that Maharashtra Police continue with its probe on FIR lodged against him.

