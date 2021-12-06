FPJ Legal: Interim protection to Param Bir Singh shall continue, says Supreme Court

Supreme Court has ordered that interim protection granted to ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh from arrest shall continue and has directed that Maharashtra Police continue with its probe on FIR lodged against him.

Supreme Court orders that interim protection granted to ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh from arrest shall continue and directs that Maharashtra Police can continue with its probe on FIR lodged against him but no challan be filed in court in those cases.



(File pic) pic.twitter.com/Jcv6O1LibM — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2021

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 02:27 PM IST