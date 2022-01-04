e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Novak Djokovic has received a medical exemption and will play the Australian OpenSensex surges 672 points, investors get richer by Rs 5 lakh crore in 2 daysBulli Bai App Case: The 21-year-old man arrested by Mumbai Police Cyber Cell has been identified as Vishal Kumar Jha
Advertisement

Legal

Updated on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 05:56 PM IST

FPJ Legal: High Court takes suo moto cognizance; issue notices to Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary of UAD Collector, BMC Commissioner

Stray dog attacked a three year old girl in Bagsewania on Saturday.
FP News Service
Madhya Pradesh High Court |

Madhya Pradesh High Court |

Advertisement

Bhopal/Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): High Court, principal bench Jabalpur, has taken sumo moto cognizance in case of dog bite incidence of Bagsewania, Bhopal. The court has issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Principal secretary of Urban Administration Development, Bhopal Collector and Bhopal Municipal Corporation Commissioner and sought reply in 4 weeks.

Stray dog attacked a three year old girl in Bagsewania on Saturday.

Double bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Purushendra Kumar Kaurav, during hearing on Monday, issued notices to the officials and sought reply in the matter.

The High Court has asked the state government why such incidents are happening again and again and what measures have been taken to deal with them. Along with this, the High Court has also asked how can such incidents be controlled? The High Court has sought a reply in this matter in four weeks.

The High Court has also directed the state government to provide all necessary treatment and other facilities to the injured girl child. It is noteworthy that on January 1, a three-year-old girl of a laborer working in an under-construction house was playing in Anjali Vihar Phase-2 of Bagsewania, capital Bhopal, when a herd of stray dogs suddenly attacked the girl and she was badly injured.

ALSO READ

Jabalpur: Police perform nagin dance in police station, video goes viral Jabalpur: Police perform nagin dance in police station, video goes viral
Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 05:56 PM IST
Advertisement