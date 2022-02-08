FPJ Legal: Gwalior Bench of High Court orders to complete electrification in Gwalior in 6 months

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the electricity company and the state government to complete the electrification in Gwalior district in six months.

A division bench of Justice Rohit Arya and Justice S K Sharma issued the order during the hearing on Tuesday. The court directed that the work should be completed in the declared time period as because of illegal connections several incidents occurred in the district.

Mahendra Singh Bhadauria had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the court in this regard. Earlier, counsel for the petitioner, Awadhesh Singh Tomar argued in the court that colonies had been formed around the city. People had taken connections to their homes from two kilometer away. They were paying to the company but did not get the proper facility.

The Company’s advocate said that the builder had to complete the electrification in illegal colonies, but they did not. The administration should recover the charge of electrification from the builder.

After hearing both sides, the High Court had issued guidelines to the company to complete the electrification work. But the company failed to do so and as a result the electrification work in colonies did not complete.

After that the matter has again reached the High Court. The High Court has now issued the order to complete the electrification work in the district in six months.

