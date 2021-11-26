FPJ Legal: Former Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh's 'aide' gets bail in CBI’s corruption case

A special court on Wednesday granted bail to Santosh Jagtap, who the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claims, played a role in getting favoured transfer postings for IPS officers in the corruption case the agency is probing against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh.



Jagtap had claimed bail on the grounds that he is falsely implicated and is a businessman and social worker. His advocate had argued that while the offence is registered under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA), but that, Jagtap is not a public servant. Further, that his name had cropped up in the surveillance conducted by the then commissioner, state intelligence department, but that such surveillance is illegal and infringement of his right to privacy guaranteed under the Constitution.

The CBI had opposed his bail stating that he is influential and is well-connected to various top politicians and police personnel and may hamper probe if released on bail.



Special Judge DP Shingade said in his order that it appears that a substantial probe with regard to Jagtap has been completed and nothing is brought on record by the CBI to show that he has criminal antecedents.



In a separate development, the court also rejected the plea for protection from arrest of one Bandenawaj Maner in the same case, who the CBI alleges, also played a similar role as Jagtap. While denying his relief, the court said that from the facts of the FIR lodged against the agency against Deshmukh and others, the matter is very serious and requires a thorough investigation.

