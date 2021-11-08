FPJ Legal: Drugs-on-cruise case witness KP Gosavi's police custody extended till November 9

The police custody of Kiran Gosavi, an independent witness in the NCB cruise raid case and an accused in a cheating case registered with Faraskhana police station of Pune city, was on Monday extended by a day by a Pune court.

Gosavi will be in the police custody of the Pune city police till November 9.

The investigation officer (IO) of the case has submitted before the court that they have recovered a total of Rs 1 Lakh from the accused Kiran Gosavi in a cheating case and Rs 2 lakh more is yet to be recovered from his possession.

The IO further informed the court, "The accused is not cooperating in the investigation. There are details that need to be retrieved from his social media accounts but he is not sharing the login credentials with the police. Hence the police demanded 3 days police custody extension of Kiran Gosavi however the court has granted an extension of one-day police custody." Earlier, Gosavi was sent to police custody till November 8.

On October 28, Gosavi, a key witness in the Mumbai cruise drugs case in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested, was held by Pune City Police in connection with a cheating case of Rs 18 lakh in the year 2018.

He had duped one Chinmay Deshmukh, promising to give job in Malaysia and collected Rs 18 lakh. Deshmukh was sent on a tourist visa to Malaysia and according to the complainant (Deshmukh), Gosavi had assured him that the tourist visa would be converted once he lands in Malaysia. But he had to return to India before the expiry of the tourist visa.

Deshmukh had filed a complaint against Gosavi in 2018 and a chargesheet was filed in the case.Since then, he was on the run.

On October 31, the Pune Police lodged one more case against Kiran Gosavi, an NCB witness in the drugs-on-cruise case, at Wanowarie Police Station for threatening victim and conspiracy related sections.

The Pune City Police informed that Gosavi has been booked under sections 420, 409, 506(2), 120(b) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arms act 3(b) for threatening victim and conspiracy related sections.

This was the third case lodged against him.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 03:56 PM IST