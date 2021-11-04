FPJ Legal: Despite HC restrain, MSRTC workers’ union go ahead with strike; union's leader Ajaykumar Gujjar summoned

Observing that one of the workers’ union of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) went ahead with the strike despite being restrained, the Bombay High Court has summoned the union’s leader Ajaykumar Gujjar to remain personally present in the court on November 5 and explain why action should not be initiated against him for wilfully disobeying the court orders.

On November 3, the HC had restrained the workers’ unions from going ahead with the strike, observing that it would cause immense hardship and inconvenience to people who have fixed their travel plans through MSRTC buses during the festive days. The court had observed, “We direct… all the employees of the MSRTC to refrain from proceeding with the proposed rally/ strike/ stoppage of work from midnight of November 3 and/or thereafter, until further orders.” The HC order was passed on a petition filed by MSRTC.

Despite the order, the union led by Gujjar – Maharashtra Rajya Kanishth Vetanshreni ST Karmachari Sanghatana – went ahead with the strike. On Thursday, a vacation bench of Justices SJ Kathawalla and SP Tavade directed Gujjar to call off the strike until further notice. The court has directed Gujjar to remain present with his affidavit, failing which a warrant of arrest could be issued against him.

Advocates for the MSRTC, GS Hegde, PM Bhansali and Rajlaxmi Punjabi had urgently mentioned the matter before the vacation bench of the HC on Wednesday that workers’ unions have decided to go ahead with the strike.

On October 29, on a plea by the MSRTC, the industrial court had restrained the Maharashtra State Transport Kamgar Sanghatana and 26 others employees of the corporation from proceeding until further orders. The industrial court had also issued notices to the respondents and kept the matter for further hearing on November 15.

Pending this, the workers’ union sent the notice to the MSRTC on Wednesday that they would be going ahead with their strike unless the transport body gives them a written assurance that its employees will be treated as employees of the state government. The MSRTC claimed that unions’ move was illegal and was nothing but an attempt to blackmail the body.

As there was no sufficient time to approach the industrial court, whose order was being breached, the MSRTC had approached the HC. All the other workers’ unions called off the strike except the one led by Gujjar.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 08:02 PM IST