Kerala court on Friday acquitted Bishop Franco Mulakkal in the nun rape case.

The bishop allegedly raped a nun at her convent several times between 2014 and 2016.

Following a complaint, several nuns from the convent protested against the bishop levelling allegations of sexual assault.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 11:14 AM IST