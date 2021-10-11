FPJ Legal: Centre notifies transfer of 7 High court judges

NEW DELHI: The government on Monday notified transfers of seven high court judges, including five recommended by the Supreme Court collegium on September 16, and again reiterated on September 21. Since the government had reservation in case of transfer of five judges, the collegium insisted on it again on September 21.

They are Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma from Rajasthan to Patna, Justice Subhash Chand from Allahabad to Jharkhand, Justice T Amarnath Goud from Telangana to Tripura, Justice Ranjan Gupta from Punjab & Haryana to Patna and Justice PB Bajanthri from Karnataka to Patna.

The recommendation for Justice TS Sivagnanam from Madras to Calcutta was made on September 16 and that of Justice Sureshwar Thakur from Himachal Pradesh to Punjab & Haryana was made by the collegium on September 21.

In a separate notification, the Centre on Monday elevated three advocates and two judicial officers in the second set of new appointments as the judges of the Rajasthan High Court. They are advocates Farjand Ali, Anoop Kumar Dhand, and Sudesh Bansal, and judicial officers Vinod Kumar Bharwani and Madan Gopal Vyas.



Transfer of seven judges was the second tranche of transfers of the high court judges, as 15 judges of 11 High Courts were transferred on October 5. All transfers were on the recommendations last month by the Supreme Court collegium.

ALSO READ FPJ Legal: Supreme court collegium recommends 23 judges in six HCs

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 11:23 PM IST