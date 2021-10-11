FPJ Legal: Supreme court collegium recommends 23 judges in six HCs

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court collegium has last week recommended appointment of 23 judges of six high courts in its meetings held on October 6, 7 and 8. They include appointment of four lawyers in the Rajasthan High Court, namely Kuldeep Mathur, Maneesh Sharma, Rekha Borana and Sameer Jain, and elevation of Subha Mehta, the judicial officer.

Two lawyers are recommended for the Calcutta High Court, including Sakya Sen, whose name was reiterated on October 8. Soubhik Mitter is the other lawyer recommended as a judge of the Calcutta High Court.

Ten additional judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court were recommended to be the permanent judges there. Also recommended were four judges to the Karnataka High Court and one each to Madras and Allahabad High Courts.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 11:19 PM IST