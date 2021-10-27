FPJ Legal: CBI files chargesheet against 3 people for causing an alleged loss of Rs 36.03 crore to public undertaking

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against a partner of a Mumbai based private company, proprietor of another private firm and another person in the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Esplanade, Mumbai.

The chargesheet has alleged that the three accused have caused a huge loss to M/s PEC Ltd (a Govt of India enterprise).

The chargesheet has been filed against Sanjeev Chandan, the partner of M/s AS Foods, Mumbai and Sandesh Salgaonkar, proprietor and MM Amare, an employee of M/s. Preeti Shipping Agency.

The CBI had registered a case on September 30, 2016. "It was alleged that Chandan had obtained pre-shipment credit for export of agricultural products from the complainant company M/s PEC Ltd, (a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Commerce).

It was further alleged that the said accused entered into a conspiracy with Salgaonkar and Amare to fraudulently induce M/s PEC Ltd to release the pre-shipment financing amounts on the basis of forged/ fake trust receipts for agricultural products," the agency claimed in a statement.

"Salgaonkar and Amare had allegedly signed the Tripartite Agreements as Custom House Agent (CHA), without having a CHA License. It was also alleged that they had even allowed Chandan to use their letterhead and stamps on some of the TRs, which were actually not signed by them," it said.

"A major part of agricultural products for which the pre-shipment credit was taken was not exported, leading to non-realization of the export proceeds. Thus, they were able to cheat M/s PEC Ltd to an extent of Rs 36.03 crore which caused loss to the said company of Government of India. After investigation, a chargesheet was filed," the statement claimed.

ALSO READ COVID-19: NMMC and PMC issue fresh guidelines for housing societies

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 07:14 PM IST