FPJ Legal: Calcutta HC quashes case against Mithun Chakraborty over 'violent’ dialogue during assembly poll campaign

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Thursday quashed an FIR against actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty over alleged ‘violent’ dialogue during Assembly poll campaign.

According to High Court sources, the Justice said that the actor had used his film’s dialogue to woo the audience which is not a crime.

“Several actors use several dialogues to woo the audience who are incidentally their voters so the FIR against Mithun Chakraborty over using his film dialogue in a rally is not justified,” mentioned the HC sources quoting the Justice.

Notably, on March 7 at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground while joining BJP at a rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the actor had used dialogues like ‘Marbo ekhane lash porbe shoshane’ (Will hit you here and the body will land in the crematorium) and ‘Ek chobole chobi’ (A snakebite will turn you into a photograph, meaning will kill you).

Following this dialogue, an FIR was lodged at Maniktala Police Station in North Kolkata on May 6 by TMC leader Mrityunjay Pal following which a case was started against the BJP leader.

According to sources, the complainant Mrityunjay Pal is likely to move the Supreme Court against the verdict of the High Court.

TMC state general secretary and party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that Mithun had also essayed the role of Ramakrishna and instead of delivering ‘peace’ dialogue and given ‘hate’ speech during the poll campaign.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 11:18 PM IST