FPJ Legal: Calcutta HC dismisses BJP's plea to deploy central forces during Kolkata Municipal polls

Kolkata: The division bench of Calcutta High Court on Friday dismissed Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) plea against a single-bench order seeking the deployment of central forces during Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls, reported Live Law.

"So far, no instance of violence has been pointed out nor along with the writ petition, any such material has been enclosed which furnishes a ground for deployment of the Central Paramilitary Forces in the forthcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation Elections. Therefore, at this stage, we do not find sufficient material to accept the prayer," the Bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bhardwaj observed.

Challenging a single bench of Calcutta High Court’s verdict, the saffron camp had moved the division bench over the deployment of central forces in KMC polls.

Meanwhile, the state and the city police together started naka checking from Friday evening and CrPc 144 will be imposed across the city from Saturday morning.

According to SEC sources, heavyweight leaders including their security personnel will not be allowed to visit any booths from Saturday except in those where the leader is a voter.

“The political leaders will only be allowed to enter the booth where he/she is a voter and can visit the party office. The leaders along with their security personnel won’t be allowed to visit any other booths,” said SEC sources.

However, according to Enforcement Directorate (ED) sources, the ED had raided areas like Burrabazar, Ballygunge’s Queen’s Park and Kalighat after they had learned that huge amounts of money entered Kolkata ahead of the polls through the Hawala system.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 09:28 PM IST